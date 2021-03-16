In the last trading session, 1,711,132 shares of the Almaden Minerals Ltd.(NYSE:AAU) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.73, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $88.13 Million. AAU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.24, offering almost -69.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.23% since then. We note from Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.53 Million.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AAU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU): Trading Information

Instantly AAU has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.748 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.55% year-to-date, but still up 0.1236 over the last five days. On the other hand, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) is -0.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 819.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 148.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 50.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AAU is forecast to be at a low of $1.1 and a high of $1.1. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +50.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 50.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.7%. Almaden Minerals Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -3.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.64% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares, and 9.4% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.86%. Almaden Minerals Ltd. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Sprott Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.02% of the shares, which is about 2.44 Million shares worth $1.14 Million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.84% or 2.22 Million shares worth $1.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 3930820 shares worth $3.88 Million, making up 3.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held roughly 2.22 Million shares worth around $1.04 Million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.