In today’s recent session, 1,553,337 shares of the Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been traded, and its beta is 2.6. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.1, and it changed around $0.76 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $938.18 Million. AFMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.24, offering almost -1.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 82.47% since then. We note from Affimed N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 Million.

Affimed N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AFMD as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Affimed N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD): Trading Information Today

Instantly AFMD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.12- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.39% year-to-date, but still up 0.4762 over the last five days. On the other hand, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) is 0.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.08 day (s).

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) projections and forecasts

Affimed N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +113.99 percent over the past six months and at a 42.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +94.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 82.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.51 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Affimed N.V. to make $6.6 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.92 Million and $6.36 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 422.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Affimed N.V. earnings are expected to decrease by -56.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.41% of Affimed N.V. shares, and 55.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.06%. Affimed N.V. stock is held by 137 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.24% of the shares, which is about 6.13 Million shares worth $35.66 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.44% or 5.34 Million shares worth $31.09 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1918221 shares worth $10.99 Million, making up 1.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held roughly 843.83 Thousand shares worth around $4.84 Million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.