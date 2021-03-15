In the last trading session, 1,915,422 shares of the Yellow Corporation(NASDAQ:YELL) were traded, and its beta was 3.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.57, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $489.79 Million. YELL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.2, offering almost -6.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.52% since then. We note from Yellow Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 Million.
Yellow Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended YELL as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.
Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL): Trading Information
Although YELL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.20 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.6248 over the last five days. On the other hand, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) is 0.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.52 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -32.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YELL is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -26.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Yellow Corporation (YELL) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Yellow Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 59% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Biggest Investors
Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.39% or 2.25 Million shares worth $9.95 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1471575 shares worth $6.52 Million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 1.11 Million shares worth around $6.7 Million, which represents about 2.18% of the total shares outstanding.
