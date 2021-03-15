In the last trading session, 12,602,073 shares of the XPeng Inc.(NYSE:XPEV) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.3, and it changed around $0.15 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.1 Billion. XPEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.49, offering almost -111.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.53% since then. We note from XPeng Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.84 Million.
XPeng Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended XPEV as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. XPeng Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.
XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV): Trading Information
Instantly XPEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $36.33 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.3137 over the last five days. On the other hand, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is -0.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).
XPeng Inc. (XPEV) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. XPeng Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -105.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.16% per year for the next five years.
XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.37% of XPeng Inc. shares, and 20.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.01%. XPeng Inc. stock is held by 220 institutions, with Coatue Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.14% of the shares, which is about 10.38 Million shares worth $444.55 Million.
Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with 2.14% or 10.38 Million shares worth $444.55 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5628007 shares worth $241.05 Million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio held roughly 2.83 Million shares worth around $121.36 Million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.
