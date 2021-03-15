In the last trading session, 6,530,730 shares of the Super League Gaming, Inc.(NASDAQ:SLGG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.52, and it changed around -$0.35 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.09 Million. SLGG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.1, offering almost -39.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.06% since then. We note from Super League Gaming, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.61 Million.

Super League Gaming, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SLGG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Super League Gaming, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG): Trading Information

Although SLGG has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.40- on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.3% year-to-date, but still up 0.1051 over the last five days. On the other hand, Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) is 0.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 405.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 47.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -4.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLGG is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +22.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) projections and forecasts

Super League Gaming, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +221.18 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +58.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 233.3%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Super League Gaming, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -57.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8% of Super League Gaming, Inc. shares, and 9.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.75%. Super League Gaming, Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.73% of the shares, which is about 320.67 Thousand shares worth $907.48 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

MAI Capital Management, with 0.54% or 100.06 Thousand shares worth $283.17 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 158855 shares worth $449.56 Thousand, making up 0.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 150.92 Thousand shares worth around $427.09 Thousand, which represents about 0.81% of the total shares outstanding.