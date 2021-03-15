In the last trading session, 1,462,472 shares of the Salem Media Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:SALM) were traded, and its beta was 1.6. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.57, and it changed around $0.34 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.26 Million. SALM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.95, offering almost -10.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.79% since then. We note from Salem Media Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 881.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 940.06 Million.

Salem Media Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SALM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Salem Media Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM): Trading Information

Instantly SALM has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.94- on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.43% year-to-date, but still up 0.3222 over the last five days. On the other hand, Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 574.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.13, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 15.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SALM is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +19.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) projections and forecasts

Salem Media Group, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +279.59 percent over the past six months and at a -98.7% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +95.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 122.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.3%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.3%. Salem Media Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -92.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7% per year for the next five years.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.39% of Salem Media Group, Inc. shares, and 9.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.73%. Salem Media Group, Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Barclays PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.72% of the shares, which is about 575Thousand shares worth $598Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.61% or 339.56 Thousand shares worth $353.14 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 310000 shares worth $322.4 Thousand, making up 1.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 220.21 Thousand shares worth around $229.02 Thousand, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.