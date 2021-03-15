In the last trading session, 3,972,855 shares of the Pyxis Tankers Inc.(NASDAQ:PXS) were traded, and its beta was -0.3. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.53, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.39 Million. PXS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.6, offering almost -200.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.623, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.28% since then. We note from Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 Million.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PXS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.57, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PXS is forecast to be at a low of $1.39 and a high of $1.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +14.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.26 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. to make $5.09 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.26 Million and $6.63 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -27.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -23.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.2%. Pyxis Tankers Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -0.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 81.68% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares, and 0.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.8%. Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 63.01 Thousand shares worth $52.29 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.13% or 27.65 Thousand shares worth $22.95 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.