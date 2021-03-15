In the last trading session, 1,933,797 shares of the Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:OCUP) were traded, and its beta was 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.76, and it changed around -$0.19 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.83 Million. OCUP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.8, offering almost -90.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.58% since then. We note from Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 87.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 96.55 Million.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OCUP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.54 for the current quarter.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP): Trading Information

Although OCUP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.83- on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.21% year-to-date, but still down -0.1289 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) is -0.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.04 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 138.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCUP is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +183.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 93.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 71.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.86% of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. shares, and 7.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.81%. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Altium Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 19.01% of the shares, which is about 2.07 Million shares worth $13.42 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.68% or 73.82 Thousand shares worth $479.09 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.