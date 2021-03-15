In the last trading session, 28,403,265 shares of the GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.(NASDAQ:GNMK) were traded, and its beta was 3.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.85, and it changed around $5.35 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.74 Billion. GNMK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.88, offering almost -0.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.87% since then. We note from GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 Million.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GNMK as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK): Trading Information

Instantly GNMK has showed a green trend with a performance of 28.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $23.88 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.63% year-to-date, but still up 0.2017 over the last five days. On the other hand, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.6, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -9.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GNMK is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +0.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) projections and forecasts

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +55.33 percent over the past six months and at a -71.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +66.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50.2 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. to make $41.93 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.74 Million and $40.09 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.7%. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 66.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.29% of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. shares, and 98.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.16%. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. stock is held by 224 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.72% of the shares, which is about 10.76 Million shares worth $157.08 Million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, with 9.13% or 6.67 Million shares worth $97.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 3042775 shares worth $42.02 Million, making up 4.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund held roughly 2.3 Million shares worth around $30.81 Million, which represents about 3.15% of the total shares outstanding.