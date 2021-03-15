In the last trading session, 2,735,468 shares of the AirNet Technology Inc.(NASDAQ:ANTE) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.48, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.72 Million. ANTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.94, offering almost -54.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.94% since then. We note from AirNet Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 Million.

AirNet Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ANTE as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AirNet Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE): Trading Information

Instantly ANTE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.49- on Wednesday, Mar 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.5448 over the last five days. On the other hand, AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 314.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 133.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 670.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANTE is forecast to be at a low of $34.5 and a high of $34.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +670.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 670.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8%. AirNet Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 65.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.32% of AirNet Technology Inc. shares, and 4.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.55%. AirNet Technology Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.39% of the shares, which is about 425.52 Thousand shares worth $931.88 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.1% or 12.02 Thousand shares worth $26.32 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.