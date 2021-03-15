In the last trading session, 1,741,139 shares of the Ur-Energy Inc.(NYSE:URG) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.17, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $218.51 Million. URG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.57, offering almost -34.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.92% since then. We note from Ur-Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.76 Million.

Ur-Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended URG as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 19.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URG is forecast to be at a low of $1.1 and a high of $1.58. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ur-Energy Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -71% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 35% per year for the next five years.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.33% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares, and 17.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.97%. Ur-Energy Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.12% of the shares, which is about 5.89 Million shares worth $4.72 Million.

CQS (US), LLC, with 2.79% or 5.28 Million shares worth $4.23 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4663358 shares worth $3.74 Million, making up 2.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held roughly 2.48 Million shares worth around $1.99 Million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.