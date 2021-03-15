In the last trading session, 12,197,737 shares of the Skillz Inc.(NYSE:SKLZ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.32, and it changed around $1.54 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.84 Billion. SKLZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.3, offering almost -57.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.54% since then. We note from Skillz Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.6 Million.

Skillz Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SKLZ as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Skillz Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ): Trading Information

Instantly SKLZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $29.49 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.0681 over the last five days. On the other hand, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.84 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 8.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SKLZ is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $34. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +15.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Skillz Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 10% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.16% of Skillz Inc. shares, and 29.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.32%. Skillz Inc. stock is held by 113 institutions, with Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 33.75% of the shares, which is about 23.28 Million shares worth $465.69 Million.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC, with 31.06% or 21.43 Million shares worth $428.66 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.