In the last trading session, 1,753,552 shares of the Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:OBLN) were traded, and its beta was -1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.8, and it changed around -$0.2 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.53 Million. OBLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.77, offering almost -183.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.68% since then. We note from Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.19 Million.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OBLN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN): Trading Information

Although OBLN has showed a red trend with a performance of -5% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.80- on Wednesday, Mar 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.53% year-to-date, but still up 0.3669 over the last five days. On the other hand, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 334.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 32.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 61.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OBLN is forecast to be at a low of $6.15 and a high of $6.15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +61.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 61.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.1%. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 74.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.92% of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 44.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.11%. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 14.16% of the shares, which is about 1.1 Million shares worth $1.65 Million.

Interwest Venture Management Co., with 4.89% or 380.22 Thousand shares worth $570.34 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 68861 shares worth $103.29 Thousand, making up 0.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 51.23 Thousand shares worth around $230.54 Thousand, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.