In the last trading session, 1,409,546 shares of the Canopy Growth Corporation(NASDAQ:CGC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.9, and it changed around $0.7 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.18 Billion. CGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.5, offering almost -61.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.21% since then. We note from Canopy Growth Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.1 Million.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended CGC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC): Trading Information

Instantly CGC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $35.18 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.1303 over the last five days. On the other hand, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.77, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGC is forecast to be at a low of $16.51 and a high of $59.12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +69.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Canopy Growth Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.05% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares, and 12.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.53%. Canopy Growth Corporation stock is held by 473 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.75% of the shares, which is about 6.57 Million shares worth $162.01 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 0.79% or 2.96 Million shares worth $72.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 3409395 shares worth $64.03 Million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held roughly 2.96 Million shares worth around $72.83 Million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.