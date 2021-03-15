In the last trading session, 15,577,948 shares of the AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AVEO) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.44, and it changed around $0.57 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $358.39 Million. AVEO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.24, offering almost -46.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.07% since then. We note from AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 Million.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AVEO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO): Trading Information

Instantly AVEO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.8% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.24 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.5208 over the last five days. On the other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) is 0.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 82.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVEO is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +117.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 44.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) projections and forecasts

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +113.75 percent over the past six months and at a -362.3% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -35.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -3.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -71.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $1.01 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $764Million and $784Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 292.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.6%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 238.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 34.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.12%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 89 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.72% of the shares, which is about 3.95 Million shares worth $22.81 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.44% or 1.57 Million shares worth $9.05 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 709553 shares worth $4.09 Million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 495.6 Thousand shares worth around $2.86 Million, which represents about 1.72% of the total shares outstanding.