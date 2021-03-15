In the last trading session, 1,649,044 shares of the RYB Education, Inc.(NYSE:RYB) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.91, and it changed around $0.91 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $163.04 Million. RYB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.91, offering almost 0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.61% since then. We note from RYB Education, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 290.48 Million.
RYB Education, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RYB as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. RYB Education, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.
RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB): Trading Information
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.3, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -61.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RYB is forecast to be at a low of $2.3 and a high of $2.3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -61.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -61.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.
RYB Education, Inc. (RYB) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.9%. RYB Education, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -41.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 43.72% per year for the next five years.
RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of RYB Education, Inc. shares, and 12.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.91%. RYB Education, Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.66% of the shares, which is about 1.37 Million shares worth $3.26 Million.
Morgan Stanley, with 3.75% or 774.28 Thousand shares worth $1.84 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA World Ex U.S. Targeted Value Port and DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 4837 shares worth $13.33 Thousand, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio held roughly 2.7 Thousand shares worth around $7.44 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.
