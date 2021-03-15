In the last trading session, 4,614,452 shares of the Ring Energy, Inc.(NYSE:REI) were traded, and its beta was 2.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.96, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $241.74 Million. REI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.12, offering almost -5.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.47% since then. We note from Ring Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.99 Million.

Ring Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended REI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ring Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI): Trading Information

Although REI has showed a red trend with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.12- on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.49% year-to-date, but still up 0.1608 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI) is 0.4% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.38 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.99, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REI is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $3.48. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +17.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) projections and forecasts

Ring Energy, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +353.15 percent over the past six months and at a -79.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -76.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -42.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -43.4%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.04 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ring Energy, Inc. to make $26.2 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $52.23 Million and $39.57 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -44.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -33.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.3%. Ring Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 198.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 37% per year for the next five years.

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.86% of Ring Energy, Inc. shares, and 34.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.51%. Ring Energy, Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.04% of the shares, which is about 3.3 Million shares worth $2.18 Million.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, with 3.79% or 3.09 Million shares worth $2.04 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 971271 shares worth $640.94 Thousand, making up 1.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 912.4 Thousand shares worth around $602.09 Thousand, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.