In the last trading session, 1,272,660 shares of the RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:RAVE) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.27 Million. RAVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.36, offering almost -50.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.8% since then. We note from RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 Million.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RAVE as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE): Trading Information

Instantly RAVE has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.59 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.73% year-to-date, but still up 0.3772 over the last five days. On the other hand, RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 59.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RAVE is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +59.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 59.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.3%. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -461.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.12% of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. shares, and 37.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.36%. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Watchman Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.18% of the shares, which is about 212.45 Thousand shares worth $193.35 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.83% or 148.8 Thousand shares worth $135.42 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 146299 shares worth $133.15 Thousand, making up 0.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 27Thousand shares worth around $28.08 Thousand, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.