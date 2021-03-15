QuantumScape Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended QS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS): Trading Information

Instantly QS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $58.93 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.3136 over the last five days. On the other hand, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.89 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.75, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -2.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QS is forecast to be at a low of $48 and a high of $70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +20.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. QuantumScape Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 93.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.59% of QuantumScape Corporation shares, and 10.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.32%. QuantumScape Corporation stock is held by 79 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.94% of the shares, which is about 12.5 Million shares worth $1.06 Billion.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 4.29% or 9.03 Million shares worth $762.51 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 3329931 shares worth $145.68 Million, making up 1.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 1.18 Million shares worth around $51.78 Million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.