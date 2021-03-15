In the last trading session, 1,145,993 shares of the PEDEVCO Corp.(NYSE:PED) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.64, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $130.31 Million. PED currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.5, offering almost -113.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.667, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.33% since then. We note from PEDEVCO Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 967.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.54 Million.

PEDEVCO Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PED as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PEDEVCO Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED): Trading Information

Instantly PED has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.7 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.1233 over the last five days. On the other hand, PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) is -0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.27 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 326.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PED is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +326.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 326.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54%. PEDEVCO Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -104.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 87.98% of PEDEVCO Corp. shares, and 1.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.84%. PEDEVCO Corp. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.66% of the shares, which is about 521.1 Thousand shares worth $786.86 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.36% or 284.2 Thousand shares worth $429.14 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 460492 shares worth $695.34 Thousand, making up 0.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 205Thousand shares worth around $309.55 Thousand, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.