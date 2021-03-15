In the last trading session, 1,478,572 shares of the Nova LifeStyle, Inc.(NASDAQ:NVFY) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.94, and it changed around $0.45 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.45 Million. NVFY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.49, offering almost -51.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.64% since then. We note from Nova LifeStyle, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 839.53 Million.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NVFY as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY): Trading Information

Instantly NVFY has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.49- on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.08% year-to-date, but still up 1.2054 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) is 0.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.3%. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -217.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.69% of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. shares, and 2.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.28%. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.1% of the shares, which is about 61.22 Thousand shares worth $145.7 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.76% or 42.07 Thousand shares worth $100.13 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 42072 shares worth $100.13 Thousand, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 18.91 Thousand shares worth around $53.33 Thousand, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.