In the last trading session, 1,520,806 shares of the Mmtec, Inc.(NASDAQ:MTC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.83, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.92 Million. MTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.7, offering almost -172.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.39% since then. We note from Mmtec, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 Million.

Mmtec, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MTC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC): Trading Information

Instantly MTC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.96- on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.93% year-to-date, but still up 0.2578 over the last five days. On the other hand, Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 125.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 57.32 day(s).

Mmtec, Inc. (MTC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Mmtec, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 5.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.85% of Mmtec, Inc. shares, and 0.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.87%. Mmtec, Inc. stock is held by 3 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.45% of the shares, which is about 93.97 Thousand shares worth $138.14 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.19% or 38.71 Thousand shares worth $56.9 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.