In the last trading session, 3,535,477 shares of the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:YGMZ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.98, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.88 Million. YGMZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58, offering almost -869.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.8% since then. We note from MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 Million.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended YGMZ as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -42.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 74.25% of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited shares, and 0% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0%. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited stock is held by 0 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 23.95 Thousand shares worth $243.34 Thousand.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 0.04% or 5Thousand shares worth $50.8 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.