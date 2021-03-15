In the last trading session, 5,384,384 shares of the Mesa Air Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:MESA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.26, and it changed around -$0.33 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $542.59 Million. MESA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.4, offering almost -14.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.57% since then. We note from Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 Million.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MESA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA): Trading Information

Although MESA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.40 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.2117 over the last five days. On the other hand, Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) is 0.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.3, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -25.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MESA is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -1.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) projections and forecasts

Mesa Air Group, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +350 percent over the past six months and at a 26.92% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 49.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +680% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.1%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.8%. Mesa Air Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -42.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.1% per year for the next five years.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.83% of Mesa Air Group, Inc. shares, and 75.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.59%. Mesa Air Group, Inc. stock is held by 124 institutions, with Corre Partners Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.36% of the shares, which is about 2.62 Million shares worth $17.51 Million.

UBS Group AG, with 6.62% or 2.35 Million shares worth $15.74 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 906914 shares worth $6.07 Million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 771.45 Thousand shares worth around $5.16 Million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.