In the last trading session, 5,115,195 shares of the Luminar Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:LAZR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.46, and it changed around $1.17 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.9 Billion. LAZR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.8, offering almost -74.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.59% since then. We note from Luminar Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.29 Million.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LAZR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Luminar Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR): Trading Information

Instantly LAZR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $27.76 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.1976 over the last five days. On the other hand, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is -0.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.25 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 33.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAZR is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +45.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Luminar Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.57% of Luminar Technologies, Inc. shares, and 11.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.49%. Luminar Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Canvas GP 1, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.16% of the shares, which is about 6.91 Million shares worth $234.85 Million.

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP, with 0.69% or 1.5 Million shares worth $50.97 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.