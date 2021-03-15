In the last trading session, 50,813,048 shares of the Lordstown Motors Corp.(NASDAQ:RIDE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.78, and it changed around -$2.93 or -0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.44 Billion. RIDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.8, offering almost -115.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.72% since then. We note from Lordstown Motors Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.4 Million.

Lordstown Motors Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RIDE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE): Trading Information

Although RIDE has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.50 on Wednesday, Mar 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.26% year-to-date, but still down -0.1187 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is -0.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 117.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIDE is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +238.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lordstown Motors Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.75% of Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, and 6.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.29%. Lordstown Motors Corp. stock is held by 68 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.33% of the shares, which is about 10.43 Million shares worth $209.29 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.99% or 8.23 Million shares worth $165.1 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2787735 shares worth $55.92 Million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 2.4 Million shares worth around $60.31 Million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.