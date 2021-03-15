In the last trading session, 5,019,184 shares of the Li Auto Inc.(NASDAQ:LI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.47, and it changed around -$0.22 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.29 Billion. LI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.7, offering almost -87.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.82% since then. We note from Li Auto Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.52 Million.

Li Auto Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LI as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Li Auto Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI): Trading Information

Although LI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $26.33 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.11% year-to-date, but still up 0.2002 over the last five days. On the other hand, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is -0.2% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.74 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

Li Auto Inc. (LI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Li Auto Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -119.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.1% of Li Auto Inc. shares, and 9.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.55%. Li Auto Inc. stock is held by 143 institutions, with Credit Suisse Ag/ being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.64% of the shares, which is about 4.63 Million shares worth $133.61 Million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with 0.63% or 4.5 Million shares worth $129.74 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 4949700 shares worth $159.63 Million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Global Allocation Fund held roughly 734.75 Thousand shares worth around $14.82 Million, which represents about 0.1% of the total shares outstanding.