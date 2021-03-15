In the last trading session, 2,961,723 shares of the Snowflake Inc.(NYSE:SNOW) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $235.42, and it changed around $5.42 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.68 Billion. SNOW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $429, offering almost -82.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $208.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.41% since then. We note from Snowflake Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.83 Million.

Snowflake Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended SNOW as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Snowflake Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $294.14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 24.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNOW is forecast to be at a low of $250 and a high of $350. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +48.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Snowflake Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -95.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Snowflake Inc. shares, and 96.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.59%. Snowflake Inc. stock is held by 458 institutions, with Altimeter Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 18.72% of the shares, which is about 9.49 Million shares worth $2.67 Billion.

ICONIQ Capital, LLC, with 17.47% or 8.86 Million shares worth $2.49 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1830709 shares worth $515.16 Million, making up 3.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund held roughly 769.99 Thousand shares worth around $216.68 Million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.