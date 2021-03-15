In the last trading session, 21,471,006 shares of the Plug Power Inc.(NASDAQ:PLUG) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.25, and it changed around -$0.91 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.86 Billion. PLUG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.49, offering almost -59.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 94.65% since then. We note from Plug Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 31.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 41.96 Million.

Plug Power Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PLUG as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Plug Power Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG): Trading Information

Although PLUG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $48.35 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.39% year-to-date, but still up 0.2023 over the last five days. On the other hand, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is -0.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.89, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 41.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLUG is forecast to be at a low of $29 and a high of $82. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +73.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -38.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.3%. Plug Power Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.01% of Plug Power Inc. shares, and 52.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.1%. Plug Power Inc. stock is held by 458 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.05% of the shares, which is about 47.16 Million shares worth $1.6 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.62% or 40.47 Million shares worth $1.37 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 12832508 shares worth $435.15 Million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 10.75 Million shares worth around $364.67 Million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.