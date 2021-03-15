In the last trading session, 7,782,150 shares of the Opendoor Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ:OPEN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.05, and it changed around $0.73 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.61 Billion. OPEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.24, offering almost -45.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61% since then. We note from Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.83 Million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OPEN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN): Trading Information

Instantly OPEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $27.21 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.19% year-to-date, but still up 0.2301 over the last five days. On the other hand, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 31.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPEN is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +55.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -318.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.22% of Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, and 31.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.37%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock is held by 93 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.75% of the shares, which is about 73.62 Million shares worth $1.67 Billion.

VK Services, LLC, with 7.99% or 46.12 Million shares worth $1.05 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 4044515 shares worth $105.64 Million, making up 0.7% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Fintech Innovation ETF held roughly 1.76 Million shares worth around $45.92 Million, which represents about 0.3% of the total shares outstanding.