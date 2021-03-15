In the last trading session, 2,548,357 shares of the Airbnb, Inc.(NASDAQ:ABNB) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $208.75, and it changed around $2.01 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $125.22 Billion. ABNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $219.94, offering almost -5.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $121.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.8% since then. We note from Airbnb, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.35 Million.

Airbnb, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 18 recommended ABNB as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Airbnb, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.14 for the current quarter.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $185.84, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -10.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABNB is forecast to be at a low of $130 and a high of $240. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +14.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Airbnb, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 89.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.