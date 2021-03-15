In the last trading session, 1,726,424 shares of the LAIX Inc.(NYSE:LAIX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.05, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $150.71 Million. LAIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.65, offering almost -281.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.41% since then. We note from LAIX Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 Million.

LAIX Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LAIX as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. LAIX Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX): Trading Information

Instantly LAIX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.45- on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.2348 over the last five days. On the other hand, LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.61 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.13 day(s).

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) projections and forecasts

LAIX Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +48.78 percent over the past six months and at a 13.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +46.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -9.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $39.5 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect LAIX Inc. to make $48.78 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32.72 Million and $32.59 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. LAIX Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -8.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of LAIX Inc. shares, and 36.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.73%. LAIX Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 19.04% of the shares, which is about 5.66 Million shares worth $8.61 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP, with 10.66% or 3.17 Million shares worth $4.82 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.