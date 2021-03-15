In the last trading session, 1,253,959 shares of the INVO Bioscience, Inc.(NASDAQ:INVO) were traded, and its beta was -1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.68, and it changed around $0.45 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.68 Million. INVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.3, offering almost -116.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.94% since then. We note from INVO Bioscience, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 Million.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended INVO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO): Trading Information

Instantly INVO has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.30 on Tuesday, Mar 09 increased the stock’s daily price by 54.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.87% year-to-date, but still up 0.8071 over the last five days. On the other hand, INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) is 0.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.77 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.88, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INVO is forecast to be at a low of $5.75 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +5.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.9%. INVO Bioscience, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 33.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.17% of INVO Bioscience, Inc. shares, and 0% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0%. INVO Bioscience, Inc. stock is held by 1 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.54% of the shares, which is about 625Thousand shares worth $1.88 Million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 0.59% or 56.09 Thousand shares worth $168.84 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.