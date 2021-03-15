In the last trading session, 4,456,370 shares of the Velodyne Lidar, Inc.(NASDAQ:VLDR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.86, and it changed around -$0.41 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.5 Billion. VLDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.5, offering almost -134.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.79% since then. We note from Velodyne Lidar, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.09 Million.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VLDR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR): Trading Information

Although VLDR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.56 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.39% year-to-date, but still up 0.0694 over the last five days. On the other hand, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) is -0.4% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.78 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 59.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLDR is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +116.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -439.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.