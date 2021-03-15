In the last trading session, 1,811,621 shares of the Tencent Music Entertainment Group(NYSE:TME) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.02, and it changed around -$0.47 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.99 Billion. TME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.01, offering almost -11.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.57% since then. We note from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.95 Million.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TME as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME): Trading Information

Although TME has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $28.02 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.36% year-to-date, but still up 0.0353 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 74Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.01, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -7.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TME is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) projections and forecasts

Tencent Music Entertainment Group share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +68.4 percent over the past six months and at a 4.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +9.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.28 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to make $1.21 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.12 Billion and $901.78 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group earnings are expected to increase by 112.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.33% per year for the next five years.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.67% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, and 73.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.79%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock is held by 417 institutions, with Credit Suisse Ag/ being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.94% of the shares, which is about 53.22 Million shares worth $1.02 Billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.17% or 48.11 Million shares worth $925.68 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 7679722 shares worth $147.76 Million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 6.72 Million shares worth around $100.05 Million, which represents about 1% of the total shares outstanding.