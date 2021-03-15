In the last trading session, 1,796,247 shares of the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.(NYSE:GOL) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.5, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.47 Billion. GOL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.31, offering almost -33.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.24% since then. We note from Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.47 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 Million.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended GOL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL): Trading Information

Instantly GOL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.65- on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.2368 over the last five days. On the other hand, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.16 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.63, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOL is forecast to be at a low of $5.73 and a high of $13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +52.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) projections and forecasts

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +8.47 percent over the past six months and at a -857.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 49.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -202.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 84.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -66.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $365.7 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. to make $390.33 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $923.99 Million and $705.26 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -60.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -44.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.5%. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 89.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, and 15.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.92%. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock is held by 81 institutions, with U.S. Global Investors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.03% of the shares, which is about 2.79 Million shares worth $27.37 Million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 1.24% or 1.71 Million shares worth $16.74 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and U.S. Global Airline ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2786759 shares worth $27.37 Million, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, U.S. Global Airline ETF held roughly 2.79 Million shares worth around $27.37 Million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.