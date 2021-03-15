In the last trading session, 6,934,473 shares of the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.(NASDAQ:SOLO) were traded, and its beta was 2.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.83, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $625.01 Million. SOLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.6, offering almost -133.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.73% since then. We note from Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.81 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.77 Million.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SOLO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO): Trading Information

Although SOLO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.15- on Wednesday, Mar 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.1545 over the last five days. On the other hand, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is -0.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.93 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.14, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 108.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOLO is forecast to be at a low of $9.55 and a high of $16.04. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +175.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 63.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -126.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.17% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, and 5.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.84%. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.24% of the shares, which is about 5.92 Million shares worth $36.62 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 2.13% or 1.74 Million shares worth $10.75 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 7161596 shares worth $55.07 Million, making up 8.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF held roughly 145.94 Thousand shares worth around $903.34 Thousand, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.