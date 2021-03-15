Caesars Entertainment, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CZR as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.79 for the current quarter.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR): Trading Information

Instantly CZR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $106.1 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.0724 over the last five days. On the other hand, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is 0.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.31, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 0.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CZR is forecast to be at a low of $90 and a high of $134. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +32.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.65 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. to make $1.89 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $473.07 Million and $109.23 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 248.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1629.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.8%. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -15.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 27.5% per year for the next five years.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.76% of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares, and 91.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.59%. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. stock is held by 444 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.74% of the shares, which is about 26.53 Million shares worth $1.97 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 11.87% or 24.72 Million shares worth $1.84 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 17248822 shares worth $1.28 Billion, making up 8.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.57 Million shares worth around $413.58 Million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.