In the last trading session, 3,150,703 shares of the Halliburton Company(NYSE:HAL) were traded, and its beta was 2.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.75, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.07 Billion. HAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.74, offering almost -4.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.11% since then. We note from Halliburton Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.31 Million.

Halliburton Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended HAL as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Halliburton Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL): Trading Information

Although HAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.69 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.26% year-to-date, but still down -0.0218 over the last five days. On the other hand, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.09 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.01, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -7.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HAL is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -45.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Halliburton Company (HAL) projections and forecasts

Halliburton Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +68.21 percent over the past six months and at a 33.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -45.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 320% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.34 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Halliburton Company to make $3.5 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.04 Billion and $3.2 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -33.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.8%. Halliburton Company earnings are expected to decrease by -158.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.51% per year for the next five years.

HAL Dividend Yield

Halliburton Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 21, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.75 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 0.75% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.53% per year.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Halliburton Company shares, and 77.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.56%. Halliburton Company stock is held by 934 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.39% of the shares, which is about 101.23 Million shares worth $1.91 Billion.

Capital World Investors, with 7.25% or 64.41 Million shares worth $1.22 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and American Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 26803179 shares worth $506.58 Million, making up 3.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held roughly 25Million shares worth around $472.5 Million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.