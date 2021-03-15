In the last trading session, 2,236,733 shares of the GoodRx Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:GDRX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.79, and it changed around -$1.26 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.87 Billion. GDRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.22, offering almost -69.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.33% since then. We note from GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 Million.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GDRX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.08, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 37.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GDRX is forecast to be at a low of $35 and a high of $70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +85.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 36.07% per year for the next five years.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.6% of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. shares, and 88.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.92%. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 178 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 7.85% of the shares, which is about 3.45 Million shares worth $139.05 Million.

Silver Lake Group, LLC, with 6.9% or 3.03 Million shares worth $122.24 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1175538 shares worth $47.42 Million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 944.73 Thousand shares worth around $38.11 Million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.