In the last trading session, 3,286,544 shares of the UWM Holdings Corporation Class(NYSE:UWMC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.31, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.45 Billion. UWMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.38, offering almost -73.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.88% since then. We note from UWM Holdings Corporation Class’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.68 Million.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended UWMC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. UWM Holdings Corporation Class is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC): Trading Information

Instantly UWMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.23- on Wednesday, Mar 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.0129 over the last five days. On the other hand, UWM Holdings Corporation Class (NYSE:UWMC) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 40.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UWMC is forecast to be at a low of $10.5 and a high of $13.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +62.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. UWM Holdings Corporation Class earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 35.65% per year for the next five years.

UWMC Dividend Yield

UWM Holdings Corporation Class’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 03, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 4.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.