In the last trading session, 1,023,577 shares of the Socket Mobile, Inc.(NASDAQ:SCKT) were traded, and its beta was 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.54, and it changed around $0.57 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.13 Million. SCKT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35, offering almost -266.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.03% since then. We note from Socket Mobile, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.04 Million.

Socket Mobile, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SCKT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Socket Mobile, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT): Trading Information

Instantly SCKT has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.75 on Tuesday, Mar 09 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.239 over the last five days. On the other hand, Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) is 1.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 329.38 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 65.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -58.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SCKT is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -58.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -58.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.9%. Socket Mobile, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 149.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.28% of Socket Mobile, Inc. shares, and 3.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.18%. Socket Mobile, Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.62% of the shares, which is about 112.6 Thousand shares worth $267.99 Thousand.

Acadian Asset Management, with 0.95% or 65.62 Thousand shares worth $156.18 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 44956 shares worth $107Thousand, making up 0.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held roughly 835 shares worth around $1.99 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.