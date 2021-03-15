In the last trading session, 1,390,701 shares of the Lianluo Smart Limited(NASDAQ:LLIT) were traded, and its beta was -0.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.41, and it changed around $0.14 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.68 Million. LLIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.14, offering almost -82.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.79% since then. We note from Lianluo Smart Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 464.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Lianluo Smart Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LLIT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lianluo Smart Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT): Trading Information

Instantly LLIT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.33 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.27% year-to-date, but still up 0.1546 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 155.82 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 137.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 367.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LLIT is forecast to be at a low of $44 and a high of $44. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +367.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 367.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.1%. Lianluo Smart Limited earnings are expected to increase by 50.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.67% of Lianluo Smart Limited shares, and 1.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.21%. Lianluo Smart Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.29% of the shares, which is about 44.54 Thousand shares worth $184.84 Thousand.

UBS Group AG, with 0.01% or 518 shares worth $2.15 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.