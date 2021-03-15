In the last trading session, 1,282,499 shares of the Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.(NASDAQ:PME) were traded, and its beta was -0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.76 Million. PME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.5, offering almost -110.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.1% since then. We note from Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 963.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 332.18 Million.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PME as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME): Trading Information

Instantly PME has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.2 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.36% year-to-date, but still up 0.1667 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) is -0.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 499Thousand shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1160.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PME is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +1160.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1160.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.9%. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -57.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.25% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. shares, and 0.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.15%. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 41.11 Thousand shares worth $76.46 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.02% or 13.14 Thousand shares worth $24.44 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.