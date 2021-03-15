In the last trading session, 1,695,662 shares of the Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd.(NYSE:PSTH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.35, and it changed around -$1.05 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.51 Billion. PSTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.1, offering almost -24.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.39% since then. We note from Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.34 Million.
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PSTH as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH): Trading Information
Although PSTH has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.7% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $28.75 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0428 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. shares, and 69.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.52%. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. stock is held by 181 institutions, with Guggenheim Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11% of the shares, which is about 22Million shares worth $609.84 Million.
Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, with 6.35% or 12.71 Million shares worth $352.26 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 9249470 shares worth $256.4 Million, making up 4.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund held roughly 6.86 Million shares worth around $190.3 Million, which represents about 3.43% of the total shares outstanding.
