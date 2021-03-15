In the last trading session, 3,352,400 shares of the MP Materials Corp.(NYSE:MP) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.28, and it changed around -$0.88 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.22 Billion. MP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.77, offering almost -22.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.87% since then. We note from MP Materials Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.27 Million.

MP Materials Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MP Materials Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP): Trading Information

Although MP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $43.67 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.0813 over the last five days. On the other hand, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.92 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.25, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -0.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MP is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $57. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. MP Materials Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.01% of MP Materials Corp. shares, and 57.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.17%. MP Materials Corp. stock is held by 106 institutions, with QVT Financial LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 66.15% of the shares, which is about 22.82 Million shares worth $734.21 Million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC, with 28.88% or 9.97 Million shares worth $320.57 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.