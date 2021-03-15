In the last trading session, 1,027,407 shares of the Farmmi, Inc.(NASDAQ:FAMI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.45, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.75 Million. FAMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.47, offering almost -70.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.62% since then. We note from Farmmi, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 365.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.2 Million.

Farmmi, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FAMI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI): Trading Information

Instantly FAMI has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.5 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.2719 over the last five days. On the other hand, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is -0.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.53 day(s).

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.3%. Farmmi, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 292.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.17% of Farmmi, Inc. shares, and 2.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.3%. Farmmi, Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.49% of the shares, which is about 715.4 Thousand shares worth $858.48 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.27% or 56.02 Thousand shares worth $67.23 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.