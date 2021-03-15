In the last trading session, 1,932,006 shares of the Check-Cap Ltd.(NASDAQ:CHEK) were traded, and its beta was 0.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.53, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.74 Million. CHEK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.93, offering almost -91.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.243, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.12% since then. We note from Check-Cap Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.71 Million.

Check-Cap Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CHEK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Check-Cap Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK): Trading Information

Although CHEK has showed a red trend with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.56 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.224 over the last five days. On the other hand, Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.02 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -1.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHEK is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $1.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -1.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.4%. Check-Cap Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 33.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.59% of Check-Cap Ltd. shares, and 4.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.89%. Check-Cap Ltd. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Squarepoint Ops LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.1% of the shares, which is about 271.89 Thousand shares worth $125.07 Thousand.

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC, with 3.66% or 195Thousand shares worth $89.7 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 91492 shares worth $139.98 Thousand, making up 1.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund held roughly 68.42 Thousand shares worth around $31.48 Thousand, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.