In the last trading session, 1,594,548 shares of the CarLotz, Inc.(NASDAQ:LOTZ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.19, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.05 Billion. LOTZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.9, offering almost -40.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.82% since then. We note from CarLotz, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.88 Million.

CarLotz, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LOTZ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ): Trading Information

Instantly LOTZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.25- on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.1648 over the last five days. On the other hand, CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.34 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. CarLotz, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.