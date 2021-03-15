In the last trading session, 1,330,323 shares of the Entravision Communications Corporation(NYSE:EVC) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.13, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $351.9 Million. EVC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.39, offering almost -6.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.37% since then. We note from Entravision Communications Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 533.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 330.42 Million.

Entravision Communications Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EVC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Entravision Communications Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC): Trading Information

Instantly EVC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.39- on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.51% year-to-date, but still up 0.1728 over the last five days. On the other hand, Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) is 0.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 410.69 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 27.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVC is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) projections and forecasts

Entravision Communications Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +194.2 percent over the past six months and at a -6.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 114.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $116.51 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Entravision Communications Corporation to make $121.62 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $62.1 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 87.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.7%. Entravision Communications Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -272% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

EVC Dividend Yield

Entravision Communications Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 05 – May 10, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.46 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.1. It is important to note, however, that the 2.46% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.99% per year.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.12% of Entravision Communications Corporation shares, and 77.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.66%. Entravision Communications Corporation stock is held by 116 institutions, with American Century Companies, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 16.93% of the shares, which is about 10.14 Million shares worth $27.9 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.02% or 6Million shares worth $16.5 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Century Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 7680000 shares worth $21.12 Million, making up 12.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.45 Million shares worth around $3.98 Million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.